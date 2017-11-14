× MCSO: Armed man arrested after deputies find him in stolen car with unlawful items

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A man accused of violating his parole was arrested and hit with additional charges Tuesday after officers found him inside a stolen vehicle in the Montgomery County area.

James William Riley, 36, was found parked in a 2008 GMC Acadia along U.S. Highway 59 near McCleskey Road at 2:15 a.m. Investigators said the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Houston.

While deputies detained the suspect, officers reportedly found a black semi-automatic pistol in the front waist band of his pants. The officers also found other stolen items, the sheriff’s office said.

Riley has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felon possession of a firearm.

The suspect is also wanted by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Pardon and Parole for his original charges of burglary of a habitation.

“This is a great example of the professionalism and diligence that we expect from our Deputies and I couldn’t be prouder of the results of their excellent police work,” MCSO Sheriff Rand Herderson said.