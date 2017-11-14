Must See: Carlos Correa holds a newborn while visiting Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Carlos Correa got more nervous on Tuesday than at any point during the World Series. That's because he was very carefully holding on to 10-day old Zoey Weinlein.

"I was more nervous than Game 7 and the proposal right there," Correa said. "She's ten days old and I'm holding her. I better not drop her, so I was super careful."

The short stop has been on a whirlwind tour since the Astros won the World Series, but visiting youngsters at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital was extra special.

"I've been everywhere, but for me this is the most fun I've had because I get to be with the kids. To bring a smile to their faces, it's amazing," Correa said.

Correa spent time signing autographs, taking pictures and meeting with families. Next week, he plans to spend time volunteering in his home town in Puerto Rico.