People afraid to touch women’s breast— even if it means saving a life! 

HOUSTON — Quick question: you're out at the bar, mall or whatever, and the woman standing next to you, who you don't know, has a heart attack. What do you do?

A recent study from the University of Pennsylvania says women are 23% less likely to receive CPR in public than men. Now, why do you suppose that is?

Researchers also found that rescuers may worry about moving a woman's clothing to get better access or touching the breasts to perform the task at hand. But the Texas Good Samaritan Act is in place to protect good doers anyway.

More than 350,000 Americans suffer cardiac arrests each year and around 90% of those die, but CPR can double or even triple the chance of survival.

It can be terrifying to be in a position to save a life. But please save me, bro!