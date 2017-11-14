× Rodeo Houston officials announce new digital ticketing method for 2018 season

HOUSTON — Officials with The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced the implementation of a digital ticketing delivery method Monday known as Flash Seats digital tickets and an official secondary marketplace for RODEOHOUSTON®.

“We are excited to provide Flash Seats to all of our RODEOHOUSTON fans,” said Joel Cowley, Rodeo president and CEO. “The use of Flash Seats and the secondary market will provide better customer service to our loyal season ticket buyers who will now be able to resell their unused seats to enthusiastic fans in a safe and secure environment. This change to our previous ticket resale policy allows us to adapt to new technology and user needs.”

Flash Seats digital tickets allows for an easy transfer of tickets to family, friends and co-workers, and will be the only method of delivery for individual tickets to all 20 RODEOHOUSTON performances in 2018.

“Many local and statewide venues and sports teams, including Toyota Center, BBVA Compass Stadium and Texas A&M University, are currently using Flash Seats,” Cowley said.

Additionally, the RODEOHOUSTON Marketplace will give individual ticket holders a secure online portal where they can resell and purchase Rodeo tickets with confidence, and will provide buyers with the security of knowing that tickets purchased on the RODEOHOUSTON Marketplace are valid for entry. The RODEOHOUSTON Marketplace will open to the public in early December.

The full RODEOHOUSTON lineup will be announced Thursday, Jan. 4, and tickets for the remaining Rodeo performances will go on sale Thursday, Jan. 11, via rodeohouston.com. To learn more about Flash Seats as a digital ticketing delivery method and the RODEOHOUSTON Marketplace, visit rodeohouston.com/flashseats.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ promotes agriculture by providing a family-friendly live entertainment experience that educates the public, supports Texas youth, and showcases Western heritage. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $430 million to the youth of Texas. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all of the latest news. The 2018 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 27 – March 18.