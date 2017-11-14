Social media weighs in on GQ choosing Colin Kaepernick over JJ Watt for GQ’s citizen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— Even before the latest GQ issue hit the newsstands, it attracted protests and calls to boycott the magazine. Seems the decision to name former quarterback-turned-activist, Colin Kaepernick "Citizen of the Year" didn't sit well with everyone.

Some think Houston Texan JJ Watt is more deserving of the honor, based on his fundraising efforts after hurricane Harvey. But long before Harvey, Kaepernick donated $100,000.00 each month to organizations in "oppressed communities."

Kaepernick focused on areas he felt were affected by racial inequality, police brutality and other issues that he was protesting by kneeling during the National Anthem.

But that's not why GQ chose him.

The memes surfaced before the article was published, so the creators didn't even know why Kaepernick got the title.

JJ Watt raised 37 million for hurricane Harvey victims and GQ named colin kaepernick “man of the year”..@FrantzRadio @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/8XfDYhGjsr — Will. Power (@KIR_bigg50) November 13, 2017

Based on interviews with several people, including one legend of the civil rights movement, GQ links Kaepernick to activism dating back decades. He's also been compared to Muhammad Ali and Jackie Robinson.

