Texas State student confirmed dead, University suspends Greek organizations

SAN MARCOS, Texas— Texas State University has announced that all Greek organizations will be suspended pending an investigation into the death of a student at an off campus party. According to the University, EMS was called Monday to an off campus apartment where Phi Kappa Psi pledge Matthew Ellis, 20, was found unresponsive.

Ellis’s friends told authorities that Ellis had attended an off-campus social event Sunday with members of his Fraternity.

Texas State University President, Denise Trauth releases a statement that read in part:

As president of Texas State University, I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of one of our students. As a result of this tragedy, I have suspended activities of all Greek fraternity and sorority chapters at Texas State. These chapters are prohibited from holding new-member events, chapter meetings, social functions, and philanthropic activities until a thorough review of the Greek Affairs system is completed.

I have asked Dr. Joanne Smith, Vice President for Student Affairs, who has responsibility for the Greek Affairs system, to immediately initiate this review and propose recommendations for reinstating fraternity and sorority chapters that demonstrate a commitment to the core values of Texas State and the ideals established by their respective national organizations.

It is imperative that our entire university community develop a culture that places the highest priority on the safety of its students, faculty, and staff.