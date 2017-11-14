WATCH: Beauty vloggers pimple popping nail art helps OCD sufferers

HOUSTON—A UK nail technician is causing a lot of buzz on social media after she debuted her pimple nail technique.

Natasha Lee is a well-known YouTube vlogger that gained notoriety a year ago after posting a tutorial of her fidget spinner nail art. This year Lee has taken over the internet once again with a DIY tutorial of her customized pimple nails.

In Lee’s defense there are a lot of OCD pimple poppers that would jump at the chance to wear her latest look.

According to a 2016 article in Huffington post, neuroscientist and assistant professor of psychiatry at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, Dr. Heather Berlin said “There is a spectrum of behavior that ranges from normal urges to pick, to disorders like acne excoriée and Skin-Picking Disorder, which are related to OCD. When the behavior is interfering with your daily life — your job, socializing, relationships, health, sleeping — you’ve veered into clinical territory.”

Lee is obviously onto something because social media is really into it.

@vtovat_ they're getting creative with these nail designs. I'd just sit and pop these all day lol. — Kayleen (@kayleensoto_) November 11, 2017

I would play with my nails all day — Caroline Branning (@cbranning16) November 9, 2017

Something freakishly therapeutic about watching this — MissUndersto_od (@TendoeMafz) November 10, 2017

I saw these and I was like oh my goodness I would be in heaven. — Brianna (@brianna03wood) November 9, 2017

If popping your nails doesn’t help your OCD you can always try baking a nice batch of pimple cupcakes.