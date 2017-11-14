WATCH: Beauty vloggers pimple popping nail art helps OCD sufferers

HOUSTON—A UK nail technician is causing a lot of buzz on social media after she debuted her pimple nail technique.
Natasha Lee is a well-known YouTube vlogger that gained notoriety a year ago after posting a tutorial of her fidget spinner nail art. This year Lee has taken over the internet once again with a DIY tutorial of her customized pimple nails.
In Lee’s defense there are a lot of OCD pimple poppers that would jump at the chance to wear her latest look.
According to a 2016 article in Huffington post, neuroscientist and assistant professor of psychiatry at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, Dr. Heather Berlin said “There is a spectrum of behavior that ranges from normal urges to pick, to disorders like acne excoriée and Skin-Picking Disorder, which are related to OCD. When the behavior is interfering with your daily life — your job, socializing, relationships, health, sleeping — you’ve veered into clinical territory.”
Lee is obviously onto something because social media is really into it.
If popping your nails doesn’t help your OCD you can always try baking a nice batch of pimple cupcakes.