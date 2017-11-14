WATCH: Burglars use power tools to break into safe at Mike Calvert Toyota during Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON—Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department is searching for two burglars that looted a car dealership during Hurricane Harvey.

According to police, the two criminals broke into the Mike Calvert Toyota at 2233 South Loop West, Sunday, Aug. 27th. Police were called by the manager after he received a phone call from the security monitoring company around 10:35 p.m. The manager informed the police that he watched the two burglars from his computer use a power saw and crow bar to access the car dealerships safe.

Due to the Hurricane police could not access the roads quickly and by the time they arrived the thieves had escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

The first burglar was last seen wearing a red hoodie, yellow gloves and black pants. The second burglar was wearing a blue cap, black pants, white shirt and white and dark colored jacket.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or submit online.