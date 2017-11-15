A Day in the Life: Mayor Sylvester Turner

Posted 5:35 PM, November 15, 2017, by

HOUSTON -- As you can imagine, being the mayor of the fourth largest city in the country is non-stop job that requires you to be at full throttle all day. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner invited NewsFix to spend the day with him and dared us to keep pace. Check it out..then let out a long sighhhhh...it wore us out!