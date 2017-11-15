Controversy continues to surround Judge Roy Moore’s campaign for the U.S. senate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Al. - The Alabama cheer might be roll tide roll, but politics ain't football. And for the Republican running for the state's U.S. senate seat, the tide is definitely rolling against him. The highest ranking members of his own party are saying the same thing to Judge Roy Moore.

From Representative Paul Ryan, "If he cares about the values and the people he claims to care about, then he should step aside."

"He's obviously not fit to be in the United States Senate," according to Senator Mitch McConnell.

They're trying to give him the boot, alright, but Moore continues to dig in his heels. He remains defiant, despite growing allegations of a history of sexual misconduct involving underage girls going back decades.

"People are now coming forward to say that back in the late 70s, early 80s he was on the no fly list for a mall, which, to me, is pretty stunning," said Sentator Lindsey Graham.

McConnell is even suggesting Attorney General Jeff Sessions may be the party's only viable write-in candidate. Of course, it's Sessions' old seat that Moore is trying to fill. "That obviously would be a big move for him and for the president."

"I have no reason to doubt these young women," said Sessions.

The Republican National Committee is withdrawing support. Conservatives like Sean Hannity, who once defended him, more or less, now have their own doubts. "You must immediately and fully come up with a satisfactory explanation for your inconsistencies. If you can't do this, then Judge Moore needs to get out of this race."

Judges are supposed to be impartial. but when it comes to judging himself, Moore seems to have trouble. As allegations pile up, so do the list of politicians who want far less of Moore.

