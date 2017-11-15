× Giant diamond fetches nearly $34Million at auction

CNN—A necklace featuring a 163-carat clear diamond sold for nearly $34-million at a Christie’s auction in Geneva on Tuesday.

The diamond was discovered in Angola and was cut by 10 specialists from New York last year. The necklace features 18 smaller diamonds and two rows of pear-shaped emeralds. Overall, the piece took more than 1,700 hours to create.

Despite the high price-tag, some jewelers say it should have sold higher, which leads some to fear that there may be problems in the diamond market.

This is the largest diamond of its kind to be auctioned off.