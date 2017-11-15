How Houstonians can help each other on Thanksgiving Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Tis the season of giving, and nobody does it like the 39th Annual Super Feast at the George R. Brown Convention Center, hosted by City Wide Club of America.

Organizers expect more than 25,000 people will come hungry to this year's festivities thanks to many still suffering in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. They’re asking for turkeys and canned goods along with a heck of a lot of helping hands to pull this off without a hitch.

Gallery Furniture’s opening its doors and hearts on Thanksgiving Day to anyone who needs a good meal and a comfortable place to sit for a while.

So think about how much more meaningful your Thanksgiving will be if you make an effort to help a fellow Houstonian in need.