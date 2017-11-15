Nearly 50 cats, dogs and birds saved from deplorable conditions at Waller County home

HOCKLEY, Texas — Houston SPCA and Waller County deputies saved the lives of nearly 50 animals seized from a home Tuesday in Hockley.

Among the rescued creatures were 6 cats, 40 dogs, a parakeet and two Quaker parrots living in deplorable conditions inside a home filled with urine, feces, stacks of crates, newspapers and debris. Some of the animals have untreated medical issues, the sheriff’s department said.

Deputies said it was a challenge for investigators to get inside, and at one point, they had to use a window to gain access.

A warrant was served by Waller County Sheriff’s department to the homeowner who is not living in the home.

The Houston SPCA is bringing all of the animals back to the campus for a full examination, and any necessary treatment.

A court hearing for custody has been set for Nov. 21.