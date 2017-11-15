NewsFix in Space: New Earth-like planet discovered, Mars Rover 2020 and bright lights in the sky over Phoenix?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OUTER SPACE - And now, it's time once again for NewsFix in Space!

Wednesday's adventure takes us 11 light-years away from Earth into a distant galaxy where astronomers say they have discovered an exoplanet about the same size as Earth.

The new planet-- called Ross 128 b-- may have the same surface temperature as ours.....so you know what that means-- there may be life on that planet!

Astronomers estimate in 79,000 years....Ross 128 b will be our exoplanet neighbor.

It orbits a red dwarf star that is 'quiet'-- meaning it doesn't emit deadly ultraviolet or x-ray radiation-- so Ross 128 b just might comfortably support life.

Does this mean the search for intelligent life out there is finally over?

Well, we haven't made contact with any lifeforms yet....at least that we know of.

Meanwhile, over on Mars.....NASA has the ultimate Mars rover ready to visit in 2020.

This super rover will examine the Red Planet like nothing else ever before-- investigating the Martian surface and geological processes.....all in hopes of determining the possibility of past life on Mars.

The 2020 Mars Rover will feature dozens of cameras and multiple sensors for Martian radiation, dust and winds.

So, look out, Red Planet! Here we come!

Finally.....back on Earth, a possible meteor shower fell out of the sky over Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday night.

The streaks of light haven't been officially identified as a meteor shower, but if not that...then just what could they be?

Until next time, keep watching the skies....and keep watching NewsFix in Space!