Sandy Hook wrongful death lawsuit being heard by CT Supreme Court, while Sutherland Springs massacre may lead to suit

HARTFORD, Conn. - Attorneys for victims of the 2012 Newtown shooting massacre are back in court after a wrongful death lawsuit against gun maker Remington Arms was thrown out by a judge a year ago. The lawsuit is now being heard by the Connecticut Supreme Court.

The lawsuit seeks damages from Remington's maker of the Bushmaster A-R 15 style rifle, which was used by gunman Adam Lanza to kill 20 first-graders and six educators at the Sandy Hook Elementary School.

"What happened in the school that morning was horrific. It was a tragedy that will not be forgotten," Remington Arms/Bushmaster Attorney James Vogts said. "Under Federal law, under Connecticut law, and under the law in every other jurisdiction the manufacturer and the sellers of the firearm used by the criminal that day are not legally responsible for his crimes and the harm that he caused."

But the suit contends Remington marketed the Bushmaster rifles to a dangerous demographic.

"Remington advertised the rifles saying such things as, 'Forces of opposition bow down. You are single-handedly outnumbered.' I mean, if it's used for hunting, legitimately used for hunting or for target practice, what's the purpose of that type of advertising?" Connecticut Supreme Court Justice Andrew J. McDonald asked Vogts.

Meanwhile, back in Texas, an attorney for those impacted by the Sutherland Springs shooting is exploring legal options against the U.S. Air Force for failing to report the shooter's court-martial on the national crime database.

As attorney Thomas J. Henry put it, "to ensure that the database is fully updated so that we can prevent people from obtaining firearms and being put in this position again."