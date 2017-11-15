Southwest pilot arrested at St. Louis airport after handgun found in carry-ion

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — A 51-year-old pilot was arrested Wednesday morning at St. Louis Lambert International Airport after firearms were found in their carry-on bags, our affiliate Fox 2 reports.

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ that they saw two pilots in handcuffs.

St. Louis Lambert International Airport said Transportation Security Administration officers took the pilot into custody for unlawful use of a weapon. They say a 9mm pistol was discovered in his carry-on luggage. The pilot, who is a first officer, was detained just after 5 a.m. prior to him boarding his aircraft.

The pilot did not have a conceal and carry permit or any other authorization to carry a firearm. Charges are pending and will be handled through St. Louis County.

The pilot was going to take going to take Southwest flight 1106 from St. Louis to Las Vegas. That flight continued to LAX.

Passengers arrived in Los Angeles Wednesday morning and each received a $100 voucher.