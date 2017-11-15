× Suspect arrested after man stabbed twice at apartment in Greenspoint area, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department has arrested and charged a suspect accused of stabbing a 33-year-old man while at an apartment in the Greater Greenspoint area Sunday night.

Pablo Antonio Garcia, 26, is one of two men accused of approaching the victim, Mario Ramirez-Lopez, at 9:45 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Benmar Drive. Investigators said the three men got into a dispute, during which Ramirez-Lopez was stabbed twice.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition after officers found him outside a friend’s residence, police said.

The suspect and his alleged accomplice were taken into custody.

Garcia was charged with aggravated assault of a deadly weapon. No word whether the other person is facing charges.

Anyone with information regarding the attack should call the HPD major assaults unit at 713-308-3600.