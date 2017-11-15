× WATCH: Bird gets stuck after colliding into American Airlines plane with beak

MIAMI— American Airlines passengers experienced a strange anomaly Tuesday after arriving from Mexico City into Miami’s International Airport.

A bird flew into the front of the air craft while it was landing and became lodged by its beak. The video shows the bird flapping around with its head stuck inside the plane.

A 2016 study by the FAA finds that there were more than 160,000 reported bird and plane collisions in the us from 1990-2015. 62 percent of them occurred during the day and majority were during landing.

The airline released a statement that read in part:

“The aircraft was taken out of service and our maintenance team is currently inspecting it.”