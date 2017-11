Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KATY, Texas- The Guinness Book of World Records arrived in Katy, Thursday to recognize the new 255-foot-long Buc-ee’s car wash.

The car wash is part of a 56,000-square-foot Buc-ee's store that opened in September.

Along with it's its length, the Buc-ee’s car wash has a state-of-the art vacuum station and 21 blowers to eliminating irritating water streak marks.

Oh and did we mention there's a laser light show?