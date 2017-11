Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—Freedom and free speech has become a hot topic since Trump has taken office. Like most issues the world is still very divided on what the two truly mean.

Freedom of speech, freedom to kneel during the anthem, freedom to live in the U.S, freedom to build to a wall.

These issue of freedom has always sparked debate and probably always will.

As fellow Texan Janis Joplin once said, “Freedom is just another word for nothing left to lose and means nothing if you ain’t free.”