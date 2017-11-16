× FBCSO: Driver of anti-Trump F-bomb truck arrested on felony fraud charges

HOUSTON— The driver of an anti-Trump pick up truck who’s picture went viral after being posted by a sheriff on social media has been arrested.

Karen Fonseca was picked up by the The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Thursday for an outstanding Felony Warrant for Fraud, that was issued by the Rosenberg Police Department.

According to the FBCSO someone called in anonymously to inform them of the warrant.

Fonseca’s anti-Trump window decal started a heated social media debate about constitutional rights after the leading sheriff in Fort Bend County posted a controversial Facebook message directed at its owner.

“I have received numerous calls regarding the offensive display on this truck,” Sheriff Troy Nehls said in a Facebook message. “Our prosecutor has informed us she would accept Disorderly Conduct charges regarding it, but I feel we could come to an agreement regarding a modification to it.”

Some questioned the county’s authority to bring charges against someone for what appears to be free speech— even with an F-bomb.

“I don’t see where we’re disturbing the peace for any sort of means,” Fonseca, said. “It’s just a freedom of speech statement.”

