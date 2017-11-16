Fort Bend County Sheriff stirs public debate after calling out truck with F-bomb anti-Trump sticker

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The window decal on a pickup truck has gone from a public nuisance to a full fledged debate about constitutional rights after the leading sheriff in Fort Bend County posted a controversial Facebook message directed at its owner.
"I have received numerous calls regarding the offensive display on this truck," Sheriff Troy Nehls said in a Facebook message. "Our prosecutor has informed us she would accept Disorderly Conduct charges regarding it, but I feel we could come to an agreement regarding a modification to it."
Some question the county's authority to bring charges against someone for what appears to be free speech— even with an F-bomb.
However, not all speech is protected.
Every community has its own standards, and Nehls posted that a gesture or display that disturbs the peace can result in a disorderly conduct charge under Texas law.
Still, the sheriff received plenty of heated comments about his post.