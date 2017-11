× Houston Astros Jose Altuve wins American League MVP

HOUSTON—Houston Astros second baseman is fresh off his World Series claimed the coveted American League MVP title Thursday. This makes Altuve the fifth American League second baseman to win the MVP title, which has only been awarded 11 other times to a second baseman.

Altuve is the second Astros player to win the MVP. Astros first baseman Jeff Bagwell won in 1994.

.@JoseAltuve27 is the 2nd @Astros player ever to win an #MVP award (Bagwell, 1994). pic.twitter.com/yNKfNblYJ4 — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) November 16, 2017