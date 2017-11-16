NYPD crossing guard allegedly framed woman with racist letters: report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An NYPD school crossing guard has been arrested for allegedly framing another woman, who subsequently falsely arrested and charged for sending several racist letters that included a threat against a child, according to officials and reports.

Jennifer Becker, 44, an NYPD school crossing guard, was arrested Wednesday around 3:45 p.m., police confirm.

She faces multiple charges of aggravated harassment, making an apparently false sworn statement, falsely reporting an incident, endangering the welfare of a child and tampering with physical evidence, police said.

Becker repeatedly filed false police reports against a “young victim,” who was subsequently arrested multiple times, according to police.

The victim continuously insisted the reports were falsified, and an investigation proved she was correct, according to police.

The victim, Danielle Serini, was charged with stalking in March following accusations she harassed a police officer, a crossing guard and the guard’s son.

Serini, who had been arrested multiple times in the past, was accused of sending a threatening, racist letter to Ebony Glover, a police officer at the 120th Precinct, threatening Glover and the child of a crossing guard.

“My next opportunity will be getting rid of you and that ugly a– n—-r child of the crossing guard,” she was accused of writing to Glover, according to court documents in March. “Keep thinking he’s safe in school, but when the opportunity hits, it will with a bang. N—–s don’t belong in my neighborhood.”

At the time, Becker had a restraining order against Serini, court documents stated.

Charges against Serini are expected to be dismissed, SILive.com reported Thursday.

Becker is now accused of framing Serini with the letters, sources told SILive.

Serini works near the intersection where Becker works as a crossing guard, and the two had an ongoing feud, officials told PIX11.