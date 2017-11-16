Pope Francis gets a snazzy new Lamborghini — and auctions it off

(CNN) — The two struck a striking figure: the Pope in his white cassock and his snazzy new ride with its white gleam.

This photo was taken Wednesday at the Vatican as Pope Francis was gifted with a special edition Lamborghini Huracan.

It shows the Pope signing the hood of the car, which is sure to considerably bump up its value. (A Huracan already sells for upward of $200,000).

That’s a good thing because the Vatican plans to auction off the car, with proceeds going to three charities.

One of them — the Pope John XXIII Community Association — advocates and networks to fight human trafficking by counseling prostitutes on the streets and setting up hostels to house them.

The organization told CNN it has freed more than 7,000 women from prostitution since launching its intervention program in 1989.

It plans to put the money from the auction toward establishing a new refuge for victims of human trafficking called the “Pope Francis home.”

In August last year the Pope visited 20 former sex slaves from various countries, and has condemned human trafficking as “a crime against humanity.”

Proceeds from the auction will also go toward missionary and development work in Africa and to help rebuild homes and churches on the towns of the Nineveh Plains in Iraq. ISIS had forced Christians to flee the area.

Papal hand-me-downs always go for big bucks.

In 2014, the Pope had a Harley-Davidson auctioned off for charity. The motorcycle sold for $284,000, more than 10 times its normal sales price. A Harley motorcycle jacket signed by Francis sold for nearly $68,000.

An iPad that Pope Francis once owned sold for $30,500.