Trial dates set for former HCSO deputy and husband charged with murder

HOUSTON - Trial dates have been set for former Harris County Sheriff's Deputy and her husband accused of choking a man to death.

Chauna Thompson and her husband Terry are both facing murder charges for the death of John Hernandez, 24, at a Denny's restaurant in Crosby back in May. Terry's trial will begin on May 18, while Chauna's trial is set to start on June 1.

The husband and wife were in court Thursday, but left without giving a comment.

"It just makes me angry because they're out, they're free, they're living their life and my nephew Johnny is gone," said Hernandez's aunt Wendy Maldonado.

Maldonado was one of several members of the Hernandez family who stood outside the courtroom to push for justice for Johnny. "He was a nephew, a brother, a son, a father and they haven't stepped a foot in jail," said Maldonado. " They're living like nothing has happened."

The Hernandez family has vowed to see the legal process through although the wheels of justice turn slowly. "It makes us impatient because you want the process to be done quick," said Maldonado. "We were told in the beginning that it could take up to two years and it doesn't matter how long it takes we will be here always and all we want is justice for Johnny."