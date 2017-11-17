× 83-year-old victim dies two weeks after hit-and-run in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — An 83-year-old man hospitalized in critical condition following a hit-and-run crash in the Briar Meadow area has died from his injuries weeks later, the Houston Police Department announced Thursday.

The victim was crossing the street in the 2900 block of Dunvale Road when an unknown vehicle headed southbound hit him around 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 1. Investigators said a preliminary investigation determined the victim failed to yield the right of way to traffic.

The man was taken to Ben Taub Hospital for treatment, but passed away on Nov. 15.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD hit and run Unit at 713-247-4065 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.