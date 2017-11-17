× At least one injured after two-car collision along Westpark Tollway, police say

HOUSTON — At least one person was hospitalized Friday morning after a two car collision in the Briar Meadow area, the Houston Police Department said.

Investigators said the two vehicles swiped each while driving in opposite direction on Westpark Drive near 14th Street at around 3 a.m. It’s unclear who was at fault, but police believe one car drifted into the other’s lane.

Houston police and firefighters responded to the wreck, during which one driver had to be extricated from his car.

The rescued driver was reportedly breathing and conscious when he was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries have not been reported.

Police believe the driver of the second vehicle left the scene.