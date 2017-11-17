× Body of elderly man found on Lake Conroe, constables say

CONROE, Texas — Montgomery County constables are awaiting autopsy results after an elderly man was found dead Friday morning on Lake Conroe.

Investigators said the victim was recovered near a boat near power lines in the Atkins Creek area. It is possible he died from drowning or another medical issue as he was wearing a life jacket, deputies said.

The constable’s office, the Conroe Fire Department and the Texas State Wildlife Department worked together to retrieve the body.