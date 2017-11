Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL, Texas — Barton Clement describes himself as a nice and friendly guy, but opposing defensive lineman might say something else!

The offensive lineman at Marshall High School takes pride in his blocking ability and finishing off plays. Clement, a member of the Key Club and National Society of High School Scholars, attacks his work in the classroom the same way.

To find out why the Touchdown Club of Houston named Clement a scholar athlete finalist, check out the video above!