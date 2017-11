HOUSTON—Why is the misfortune of others considered entertainment? From politicians to Hollywood A-listers, this week has seen its fair share of career suicides. When watching television or whichever form of media you chose to use to receive the news do you get excited seeing powerful people fall from grace.

If so, what does that say about you?

With Thanksgiving around the corner maybe we should all give thanks and stop giving the cold shoulder to those who are on hard times.