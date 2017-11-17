Dear Jerry: NFL sends letter to Jerry Jones on recent behavior

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO, Texas— This beef between Jerry Jones and the NFL is getting good!

By now, we know Jones isn't team Roger Goodell and there's been some ruckus between the two. So because of that, the league sent a letter to Jones’ attorney accusing the Cowboys owner of conduct detrimental to the league's best interests.

Oh it's bad. The letter accuses Jones of sabotaging negotiations!

Earlier this week, NewsFix told you that Goodell was looking for a $50 million dollar per year salary.

Jones is obviously opposed to that idea. He threatened to sue the NFL if Goodell's contract extension was approved.

Some say this beef happened all because of the whole the Zeke thing, but Jones has denied that his objections are related to Elliot’s suspensions.

Meanwhile, rumors Jerry Jones could be snatched from his position as the owner of the Cowboys are floating around.

The league does have an option built into the constitution when it comes to conduct detrimental to the NFL. And guess who can administer those penalties? Roger Goodell.

Whose side are you on?