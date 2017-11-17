Flix Fix: Justice League, Wonder and Lady Bird

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The Age of Heroes has arrived… again. Batman and Wonder Woman assemble the Justice League in DC Comics latest blockbuster franchise continuation. Film critic Dustin Chases says instead of asking if these movies are any good, instead, ask if they are different from all the ones that have come before. He reviews that film plus sits down with actress turned director Greta Gerwig to talk Lady Bird and possibly becoming the fourth female ever nominated for best director at the Oscars. Wonder, based on the bestselling book starring Julia Roberts also hits theaters this weekend. Those reviews and much more on this week’s edition of Flix Fix.

[Bonus footage: Dustin interviews Greta Gerwig]