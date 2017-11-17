× HPD: Hit-and-run driver strikes 65-year-old woman in wheelchair

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for the driver responsible for hitting a 65-year-old woman in a wheelchair and then abandoning her.

Investigators said the woman was headed to the local cleaners on Nov. 4 when the driver hit her in the 7700 block of W. Tidwell Road at about 6:45 a.m. Officers said the woman was struck from behind and thrown from her wheelchair.

She suffered internal bleeding in her brain and a broken left leg as a result of the collision, police said.

The victim’s current condition has not been reported.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. All tipsters remain anonymous.