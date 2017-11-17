× HPD: Murder suspect sought after victim shot during cigarette dispute last Christmas Eve

HOUSTON — Houston police are still searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a person a dispute over cigarettes on Christmas Eve in 2016, Crime Stoppers of Houston announced Thursday.

Mark Anthony Johnson, 55, is wanted for murder.

Investigators said Johnson and the victim were at a mutual friend’s home when the shooting happened, but afterward the suspect reportedly moved the victim’s body to a farm house in the 6700 block of Madden Lane.

Johnson may have ties to both the Houston and Dallas areas, the agency said.

The suspect stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes, the reports said.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.