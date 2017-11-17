Longfellow Elementary students select this year’s top toys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -It's beginning to look a lot like toy season at HISD's Longfellow Elementary where students took center stage for the annual toy survey!

"Every year the fifth grade students at our school interview students in every grade level to see what's the most wanted toy for the holiday season,"one student said.

Teachers say the kids do all the surveying and all the work.

"They come up with the toys, they survey the students, they put the data together, and they create the presentation themselves."science lab teacher Jennifer Howell said. "Basically, i'm just in there so they have a place to eat lunch and do their work.

Wondering what the hottest toys are for this season? Well look no further, NewsFix has got you covered.

Video games came in number one for fifth grade boys followed by Nerf Gun's, fidget spinner's and Pokemon with a tie. The fifth grade girls chose slime kits as their must have toy. Target gift cards and art kits were next on the list.

So what's with the latest slime craze?

"The reason why I think the slime kit is so popular is because everyone just loves to play with slime. It's like a fun thing to play with," said a student.

Hopefully this makes this year's Christmas shopping a little easier.