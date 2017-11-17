Police: Sugar Land resident mugged in driveway; attacker allegedly took bag of jewelry

SUGAR LAND, Texas — The Sugar Land Police Department released images Thursday of a vehicle reportedly used in a robbery, during which the victim was mugged in the driveway of his Sugar Creek subdivision home.

On Oct. 26, investigators said the victim was coming home around noon from the Wells Fargo Bank at 3601 Highway 6, where he had taken jewelry out of a safety deposit box.

Police said the victim pulled into his garage in 300 block of Lakefront Court and then walked toward the back door. The suspect reportedly jumped a small fence, pushed the victim to the ground and stole his bag of jewelry, officers said.

The police department released several images of the vehicle reportedly used in the robbery.

The man who took the jewelry was described heavy set and about 6 feet 5 inches tall. He had short hair and was wearing a thin grey jacket and jeans. No description was given of the suspect’s alleged accomplice.

Anyone with information should call SLPD at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).