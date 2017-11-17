× Reward doubled: DPS seeking new leads, witness to Texas woman’s unsolved murder in 1990

AUSTIN, Texas — The reward has been temporarily increased to $6,000 for information that could end a 27-year-old murder investigation out of Starr County, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Thursday.

Laura Guadalupe Guerra, 22, was shot to death on May 23, 1990. Investigators believe she was murdered at on location, possibly a hotel, and then her body was dumped in a wooded area across from the Rio Motel at 1111 W. Main Street in Rio Grande City. Guerra was reported missing three days prior to her body being discovered.

Several leads were investigated, but the case was never solved. The Texas Rangers and the Starr County Sheriff’s Office have reopened this case and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying Guerra’s killer. In addition, investigators believe that a possible witness – known in the area, in 1990, as “Gaston Garza” or “Mariano” – may have information on this crime and investigators are also seeking the public’s help in identifying this person.

DPS said the tip must be sent before Decembers’s featured case is announced, otherwise the reward will be $3,000.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous.

Individuals also can submit information through the Texas Ranger Cold Case website or by contacting the DPS Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243.