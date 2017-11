× Special Needs school bus involved in fatal motorcycle crash in southwest Houston

HOUSTON—A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a special needs school bus Friday evening.

According to police the bus was heading west on Beechnut and stopped to turn left on Beckford when the driver of the motor cycle crashed into the side of the bus.

The bus driver and four students on board were not injured.

A replacement bus and school counselors arrived at the scene following the incident.