HOUSTON -- DC Comics’ legends rock Bedrock City Comic Company bookstores Saturday afternoon.

Officially kicking off "Justice League" weekend in H-Town!

Jim Lee and Dan DiDio set up shop in Houston in efforts to help local comic bookstores bounce back after Hurricane Harvey.

While autographs and pictures are exciting for most fans, the creative duo revealed a special comic book edition, "Justice League Houston Strong".