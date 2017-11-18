× HCSO: Man shot during robbery in north Houston

HOUSTON – A man was shot during a robbery in north Houston Friday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of William Tell Street. When deputies arrived, they found a man shot once in his lower abdomen.

According to a witness, they heard two gun shots outside of their home, and found the victim in the road. The victim told witnesses someone tried to rob him.

A witness added the suspect fled the scene in a light purple KIA.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious, but stable condition.