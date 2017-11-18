HPD: Suspects use pickaxe in attempted convenience store burglary in NW Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating an unusual convenience store burglary in northwest Houston Saturday morning.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to an alarm call around 4:30 a.m. at Groceries Sav Beverages located at the intersection of Vogel Road and Victory Drive. An officer was a few blocks away and quickly arrived at the scene.

Upon arrival, the officer spotted a suspect on top of the roof and called for more units. HPD searched the entire building but were unable to track down the suspects.

Police say the suspects used a pickaxe to punch a hole in the roof, and were loading a bag full of cigarettes and cash, but the burglars dropped the bag when they fled the scene since police were arriving.

No additional information on the suspects or the crime was provided at this time.