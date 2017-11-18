× HPD: Woman injured during shooting in NW Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting in northwest Houston Saturday morning.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting call around 1 a.m. at the Garden City Apartments.

Upon arrival, the officers found a woman shot in the shoulder. According to HPD, the woman was shot in her car at an unknown location.

The gunman opened fire outside the driver’s side door, shot through the window and struck the woman, police said.

The woman drove to the apartment complex and was found by police. She was then transported to Memorial Hermann, and is in stable condition.

Police say they have no description of the suspect who fled the scene.

If anyone has information about the suspect or this case, please contact HPD Homicide at 713 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.