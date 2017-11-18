× MCSO investigates burglary of maintenance building in Willis

WILLIS, Texas – Deputies are searching for two suspects involved in a burglary of a maintenance building in Willis, Texas.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Mendoza’s Maintenance on Nov. 14 in response to a burglary in the building.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered two men cut the fence of the business and entered the property.

The suspects searched the property, entered the building and stole a welding machine and a paint sprayer, deputies said.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects entering and exiting the property.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP.