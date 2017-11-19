Andre Johnson inducted into Texans Ring of Honor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - During halftime of their game versus the Cardinals, the Texans inducted Andre Johnson as the inaugural member of the Texans Ring of Honor. The former wide receiver spent 12 seasons with the team and signed a one-day contract on Wednesday, April 19 to officially retire as a member of the Texans. Johnson earned seven Pro Bowl berths with Houston and remains the team’s all-time leader in several categories, including receptions (1,012), receiving yards (13,597) and receiving touchdowns (64).

Leading up to the game, the Texans held several events in honor of Johnson. On Tuesday, the City of Houston proclaimed Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 as “Andre Johnson Day.”

Later that evening, children from the Houston Texans YMCA hosted a retirement party for Johnson at Bowlmor Lanes along with current Texans players, Mascot TORO, Cheerleaders and Ambassador Chester Pitts.

We add our hearty congratulations to a well deserving player!