Man killed after suspicious "transaction" in NW Houston

HOUSTON – A man was fatally shot after meeting up for a transaction in northwest Houston Saturday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the intersection of Mount Street and Glenn Avenue.

According to HPD, three men waited in their vehicle for three other men to arrive for a transaction.

When they arrived, the six men pulled out their guns, and started shooting at one another.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police described the car as a gray Dodge Charger or a Dodge Avenger.