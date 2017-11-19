× Suspect on the loose after car chase in NW Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police and Precinct 4 Constable deputies are searching for a man who escaped during a car chase in northwest Houston Sunday afternoon.

The chase started around 2:50 p.m. in the intersection of Perry Road and Mills Road.

The man jumped out of the vehicle around 2:55 p.m. in the intersection of Breton Ridge Drive and Willow Chase Boulevard, officials said.

Police and deputies have not caught the suspect.

Officials are advising homeowners in the neighbor to lock their doors.

The suspect is described wearing a dark-colored jacket and shorts.