Texans snap 3-game losing streak with win over Arizona

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans improved to 4-6 on the season with their 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The team was powered by the legs of D’Onta Foreman who had two rushing touchdowns and the arm of Tom Savage who threw for two touchdowns.

The Texans became the first AFC team this season to have multiple games with two-or-more rushing TDs and 2-or-more passing TDs.

Foreman would have 65 yards on the day but would injure his ankle on his second touchdown of the day and would need to be carted off.

Tom Savage would have and up and down day as he committed tow turnovers in the first half but would settle down to go 22-32 for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

The day was all about honoring the great Andre Johnson. He was inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor, becoming the first player to do so.

The Texans next game will be in primetime on Monday, November 27 when they face the Baltimore Ravens.