‘WWE Superstars’ slams H-Town with 4 nights of action while helping Harvey victims

HOUSTON --WWE Superstars are slamming into H-Town this week! The stars are enticing fans with four nights of jammed pack action at the Toyota Center.

NXT TakeOver kicked off the series of events warming fans up for the Pay-per-view Survivor Series, followed by Monday Night Raw and good ole' fashion Smackdown Live on Tuesday.

The WWE Superstars took a break from the squared circle to show off a few safe set of wrestling moves for Hurricane Harvey victims.

Check out the video to see how these WWE Superstars are “Houston Strong”!