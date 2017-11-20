HOUSTON -- Grego sounds off on Marshawn Lynch decision to sit during the U.S national anthem and stand for the Mexican national anthem.
Closing Comments: Starve the Beast– Grego talks Marshawn Lynch and the national anthem
-
Trump calls on NFL to suspend Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch
-
Steelers player who stood for national anthem now has top-selling NFL jersey
-
Closing Comments: Anthem Out
-
Closing Comments: The Climate of America
-
Closing Comments: Players Pouting
-
-
Trump praises NFL for anthem crackdown that hasn’t happened
-
Trump again calls congresswoman’s account of Gold Star call a ‘total lie’ as Trump fundraising arm launches NFL National Anthem petition
-
‘It’s not a race thing’: Missouri bar owner defends ‘Lynch Kaepernick’ doormat
-
Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweets ‘All Americans R granted rights 2 peaceful protests’
-
Papa John’s blames NFL for slicing sales!
-
-
Do NFL rules require players to stand during the national anthem?
-
Richard Petty says he’d fire NASCAR drivers who protest national anthem
-
Former Texan Arian Foster stands by his decision to kneel during National Anthem last season